19 Elizabeth Olsen Movies And TV Shows To Watch

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

I need to talk about Lizzie’s award-worthy performance in Sorry for Your Loss.

1.

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)


Fox Searchlight

Martha Marcy May Marlene follows Martha, a young woman who tries to reconnect with her family and the world after fleeing an abusive cult. Elizabeth Olsen plays Martha alongside Sarah Paulson, who plays Lucy, Martha’s sister. This is one of Lizzie’s first movies, and she absolutely crushes it. Her work in Martha Marcy May Marlene even earned her a 2011 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress. Just a warning, this movie contains sexual assault.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

2.

Silent House (2011)


Open Road Films

Although Silent House hit theaters in the US after Martha Marcy May Marlene, it actually debuted at the Sundance Film Festival the same year and was filmed in 2010, thus making this Elizabeth’s earliest role. Silent House is a psychological horror movie that tells the story of Sarah, a young woman who is terrorized while at her family’s vacation home. Basically, if horror movies aren’t your thing, I’d pass on this one. Also, just a warning, this movie contains sexual assault.

Where to watch: Starz or you can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

3.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011)


IFC Films

Elizabeth Olsen. Jane Fonda. Chace Crawford. Catherine Keener. Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Nat Wolff. Need I say more? Peace, Love & Misunderstanding follows Diane, a recently divorced lawyer who heads upstate with her two teenagers to stay with her estranged mother. Basically, Diane and her kids get out of the city and see what life has to offer. Lizzie stars as Zoe, one of Diane’s kids, who falls for Cole, played by Chace Crawford. Honestly, it’s just a fun movie from start to finish.

Where to watch: Showtime or you can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

4.

Liberal Arts (2012)


IFC Films

Written, directed, and starring Josh Radnor, Liberal Arts tells the story of Jesse, a college admissions officer who returns to his alma mater and falls for Zibby, a college student. Lizzie stars as, you guessed it, Zibby. The film also stars Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Burton, and Zac Efron. In a film with great performers, Lizzie’s performance is one of the most compelling, and the fact that it’s one of her earliest movies says a lot about how amazing she was then and how much she’s grown since.

Where to watch: Showtime or you can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

5.

Red Lights (2012)


Millennium Entertainment

Starring Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver, Robert De Niro, and Elizabeth Olsen, Red Lights follows Margaret Matheson, a psychologist, and her assistant as they study paranormal activity. Their studies lead them to investigate a renowned psychic who has recently resurfaced. This thriller was directed by Rodrigo Cortés and it’s another movie of Lizzie’s that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Where to watch: Peacock

6.

Kill Your Darlings (2013)


Sony Pictures Classics

Kill Your Darlings follows Jack Kerouac, Lucien Carr, Allen Ginsberg, and William S. Burroughs during their college years before they became some of the most well-known writers and members of the Beat Generation. Elizabeth stars as Edie Parker, who went on to marry Jack Kerouac and write a book about their time together. Daniel Radcliffe, David Cross, Dane DeHaan, Ben Foster, Michael C. Hall, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star in the film.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

7.

Very Good Girls (2013)


Tribeca Film

Very Good Girls follows Gerri and Lilly, two girls who make a pact to lose their virginity during the summer after they graduate high school. However, things get complicated when they both fall for the same guy. Lizzie stars as Gerri alongside Dakota Fanning as Lilly in this coming-of-age story that’s honestly just a fun female-driven comedy.

Where to watch: YouTube (with ads) or you can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

8.

In Secret (2013)


Roadside Attractions

Based on the classic novel Thérèse Raquin, In Secret tells the story of Thérèse Raquin, a beautiful young woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage after her aunt insists she marries following their move to Paris. Elizabeth stars as Thérèse opposite Oscar Isaac, Tom Felton, and Jessica Lange. The cast of this movie is the film’s strongest asset, and it’s great to see Elizabeth in the lead role.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

9.

Oldboy (2013)


FilmDistrict

Directed by Spike Lee, Oldboy is a remake of a South Korean film of the same name. The film tells the story of Joe, a man who is obsessed with vengeance and who sets out to find out why he was kidnapped and locked away in solitary confinement for years. Lizzie stars — opposite her future MCU costar Josh Brolin — as Marie, a nurse who offers to help Joe. This movie is truly bonkers, but if thriller movies are your thing, you should totally check this one out.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

10.

Godzilla (2014)


Warner Bros.

A reboot of the iconic Godzilla franchise, this film follows Ford Brody, a soldier who attempts to return to his family but ends up getting caught in a battle between monstrous creatures, like Godzilla. This movie is kind of hilarious to watch if you’ve come to love Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Wanda and Pietro Maximoff in the MCU, because in Godzilla they play husband and wife. In fact, this movie came out right after Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is when we first met Wanda and Pietro. This is a pretty classic Godzilla movie, but watching Lizzie in an action movie just never gets old.

Where to watch: TBS or you can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

11.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)


Marvel

After appearing in the post-credit scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this movie marks Elizabeth’s first major appearance as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I personally think this is a Marvel movie that has gotten better with time, and it’s great to go back and revisit it now that Wanda has become such an important character in the MCU. Of course, this movie follows The Avengers as they battle Ultron, who wants to cause human extinction.

Where to watch: Disney+

12.

I Saw the Light (2015)


Sony Pictures

I Saw the Light tells the story of country music legend Hank Williams. The movie follows Hank from his rise to fame to his sudden death at just 29 years old. It also details his marriage and eventual divorce from Audrey Sheppard and his struggle with alcoholism. Elizabeth stars as Audrey Sheppard Williams opposite fellow MCU star Tom Hiddleston as Hank. If you’ve ever wanted to hear Elizabeth (and Tom) sing, this is the movie for you.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

13.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)


Marvel

Lizzie’s second Marvel movie is truly one of the biggest ones during the first phases of the MCU. Of course, she reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff as Wanda deals with the fallout of the Sokovia Accords. Captain America: Civil War is one of my personal favorite Marvel movies and it’s partially because I love seeing Wanda’s character grow as she finds her place among The Avengers and on Team Cap.

Where to watch: Disney+

14.

Ingrid Goes West (2017)


Neon

Ingrid Goes West follows Ingrid, a woman obsessed with social media who moves to Los Angeles and tries to become friends with Taylor, a social media influencer who seemingly has the perfect life. Elizabeth stars as Taylor alongside Aubrey Plaza in this truly iconic movie. This is also one of the few comedies Lizzie has starred in, and it’s amazing to watch her and Aubrey’s friendship on screen. Of course, after you finish Ingrid Goes West, I highly recommend watching every interview Lizzie and Aubrey did on this press tour because they are all so good.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

15.

Wind River (2017)


Thunder Road Pictures

Wind River follows Cory Lambert, a US Fish and Wildlife Service agent who helps Jane Banner, a rookie FBI agent, investigate a murder of a young woman in Wyoming. Elizabeth stars as Jane opposite fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner, and this movie is simply stunning. It’s a very character-driven film, so Elizabeth and Jeremy bring a script filled with mystery and heartbreak to life flawlessly. Wind River earned director Taylor Sheridan the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 as well.

Where to watch: IMDbTV on Amazon Prime Video

16.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018–2019)


Facebook Watch

Sorry for Your Loss follows Leigh, a writer who is dealing with the unexpected loss of her husband. The show brilliantly tackles grief as Leigh struggles to move on and come to terms with her husband’s death. Elizabeth was also an executive producer on the series and starred as Leigh opposite Kelly Marie Tran, Jovan Adepo, Mamoudou Athie, and Janet McTeer. If you thought Lizzie’s portrayal of Wanda’s grief in WandaVision was exceptional, I cannot recommend this show enough. Lizzie’s work on the show earned her a 2019 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series, but honestly, this should’ve been the role that earned her an Emmy Award.

Where to watch: Facebook Watch

17.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)


Marvel

I feel like I don’t have to explain that Avengers: Infinity War is huge for every single character, especially for Wanda. Lizzie begins portraying Wanda’s struggle with grief and loss when she’s forced to deal with Vision having to be separated from the Mind Stone in order to stop Thanos. I feel like Wanda and Vision’s scenes are only more devastating after WandaVision, so definitely worth giving this movie a rewatch if you haven’t recently. Basically, Infinity War continues the trend of, “Can’t Wanda Maximoff just be happy?”

Where to watch: Disney+

18.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)


Marvel

I mean, based on the events of Infinity War, Elizabeth isn’t in a ton of this movie, but she makes an impact in the few scenes she’s got. Watching Wanda confront Thanos on the battlefield is one of my favorite moments, so if you’ve come to appreciate Wanda even more after WandaVision, it might become one of your favorites too. Of course, besides Lizzie being a total badass, Endgame is just a beautiful culmination of everything the MCU had built before this, and it’s always great to revisit.

Where to watch: Disney+

19.

And, of course, WandaVision (again)


Disney+ / Marvel

Alright, so you’re probably reading this because you fell in love with Lizzie after WandaVision, but it’s truly a series that is worth watching more than once. If you watched weekly, the show only gets better after your first binge-watch of the entire season. And in case you haven’t watched this show yet, what the heck are you waiting for? Lizzie’s ability to explore Wanda’s grief in just nine episodes is a testament to how much she loves this character and it’s just incredible to watch her perform. I think WandaVision is a career-defining performance for Elizabeth and it’s 100% worth watching more than once.

Where to watch: Disney+

Also, if you’re like me and enjoy looking ahead, you’ll be able to catch Elizabeth in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

What’s your favorite Elizabeth Olsen movie or TV show? Tell us in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR