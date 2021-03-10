19 Elizabeth Olsen Movies And TV Shows To Watch



Fox Searchlight



Martha Marcy May Marlene follows Martha, a young woman who tries to reconnect with her family and the world after fleeing an abusive cult. Elizabeth Olsen plays Martha alongside Sarah Paulson, who plays Lucy, Martha’s sister. This is one of Lizzie’s first movies, and she absolutely crushes it. Her work in Martha Marcy May Marlene even earned her a 2011 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress. Just a warning, this movie contains sexual assault.

Where to watch: You can rent and/or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.