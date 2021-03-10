Home Entertainment 17 Coming 2 America Cast Side-By-Sides

17 Coming 2 America Cast Side-By-Sides

It’s been over 30 years since Coming to America came out.

Over the weekend, Coming 2 America premiered on Amazon Prime Video — nearly 33 years after the first movie came out.


Amazon

That means the original movie came out before Coming 2 America stars KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor were even born, to name a few!

While there were plenty of new characters, naturally the sequel featured many familiar faces from the original movie. So here are 17 side-by-side pics of the two movies:

1.

Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem (and later, King Akeem):


Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection, Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection


2.

Arsenio Hall as Semmi:


Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection, Amazon


3.

James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer:


4.

Shari Headley as Lisa:


Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection, Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection


5.

John Amos as Cleo McDowell:


7.

And here he is singing:


8.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Clarence and Morris:


Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection/Amazon

9.

Clint Smith and Eddie Murphy as Sweets and Saul:

10.

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi:


11.

Eddie Murphy as Randy Watson:


Paramount, /Courtesy Everett Collection


12.

Arsenio Hall as Reverend Brown:


13.

Louie Anderson as Maurice:


14.

Garcelle Beauvais as Rose Bearer Priestess:


15.

Janette Rosillo and Vanessa Rodriguez as Fresh Peaches and Sugar Cube:

16.

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy as Semmi and Akeem together:


Paramount/Everett Collection/Amazon

17.

And finally, Shari Headley and Eddie Murphy as Akeem and Lisa together:


Paramount/Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection

