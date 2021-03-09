Zayn Malik Curses Out Grammy Bosses Ahead of 2021 Ceremony

Instagram

The former member of the One Direction is not holding back as he slams Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy ahead of the ceremony this coming weekend.

AceShowbiz –

Zayn Malik has joined the growing list of stars who have taken aim at the Grammys bosses, insisting the awards show has little to do with talent.

As Recording Academy officials prepare for this year’s prizegiving on Sunday (14Mar21), the former One Direction star has revealed he has never been a fan of music’s big night or the people behind the scenes.

In a surprise tweet, new dad Zayn blasts, “F**k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

It isn’t clear what prompted Zayn’s attack, but it comes after Grammy bosses were hammered by critics for failing to honour The Weeknd with a single 2021 nomination, despite his stellar 2020, during which he broke chart records with his album “After Hours” and single “Blinding Lights”, which this week chalked up a full year in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

The Canadian star previously took aim at Grammy bosses after his nominations snub, writing, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

He later admitted he was “blindsided” by the snub.

While The Weeknd was completely overlooked at the Grammys, the “Save Your Tears” singer is aiming to strike gold at the 2021 Juno Awards in his native country. He dominates the nominations with six nods including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year honours, as well as Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice trophy.