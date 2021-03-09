Zayn Malik Called Out The Grammys On Twitter

He’s come a long way from his One Direction days! With his 2016 song, “Pillowtalk,” – a single off his debut album – he made history as the first UK male solo artist to debut at No. 1 in the US and the UK. AND, it was just the 25th song to ever debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100!
Well, the 28-year-old woke up today with something to get off his chest.
“Fuck the Grammys and everyone associated,” he wrote on Twitter this morning. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nominations considerations.”
Naturally, people had a lot to say about all this! Some fans pointed out all of Zayn’s achievements:
Others agreed the Grammys “snub all the amazing artists”:
This person suggested Zayn “stop crying” and improve his music:
What do you think about this whole mess? LMK in the comments below!
