Zayn Malik Called Out The Grammys On Twitter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
17
  • Grammys badge

“Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations.”


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He’s come a long way from his One Direction days! With his 2016 song, “Pillowtalk,” – a single off his debut album – he made history as the first UK male solo artist to debut at No. 1 in the US and the UK. AND, it was just the 25th song to ever debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100!


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Plus, his new album, Nobody Is Listening, is straight fire.

Well, the 28-year-old woke up today with something to get off his chest.

“Fuck the Grammys and everyone associated,” he wrote on Twitter this morning. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nominations considerations.”

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.


Zayn/ Twitter: @zaynmalik

Zayn has never been nominated for a Grammy.

Naturally, people had a lot to say about all this! Some fans pointed out all of Zayn’s achievements:

@zaynmalik Pillowtalk was the biggest &amp; most streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016, I Don't Wanna Live Forever was the most streamed song in 2017, Dusk Till Dawn was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system

@zaynmalik Pillowtalk was the biggest &amp; most streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever was the most streamed song in 2017, Dusk Till Dawn was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system


Twitter: @yoicarus

Others agreed the Grammys “snub all the amazing artists”:

@zaynmalik the grammys are literally so gross they snub all the amazing artists who deserve to win awards it’s so obvious how biased they are

@zaynmalik the grammys are literally so gross they snub all the amazing artists who deserve to win awards it’s so obvious how biased they are


Twitter: @lwtnewangel

This person suggested Zayn “stop crying” and improve his music:

@zaynmalik Stop crying, love, and better do a change in your music, every single song sounds the same, I know you can do better, just remake yourself. Sometimes doing so is something good.

@zaynmalik Stop crying, love, and better do a change in your music, every single song sounds the same, I know you can do better, just remake yourself. Sometimes doing so is something good.


Twitter: @l_au_dnava

What do you think about this whole mess? LMK in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR