White House says administration committed to reviewing Trump policy decisions on Cuba By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A policy shift on Cuba is not among President Joe Biden’s top priorities but a review of former-President Donald Trump’s decision to designate Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism is a subject of ongoing review, the White House said on Tuesday.
“A Cuba policy shift is currently not among President Biden’s priorities but we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of our U.S. policy and we are carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
