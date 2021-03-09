Wheat inches lower, subdued USDA forecast caps losses

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) forecast for lower global supplies provided kept losses in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6% at $6.52-3/4 a bushel by 0204 GMT, after ending 1.5% higher on Tuesday.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.3% to $14.35-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.4% in the previous session.

* The most active corn futures were down 0.7% to $5.42 a bushel, after falling 0.2% on Tuesday.

* The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report cut its forecast of the amount of wheat left over globally at the end of the 2020/21 marketing year to 301.19 million tonnes, from 304.22 million tonnes in February, citing China’s demand for feed wheat. The figure was below the lowest in a range of analyst expectations.

* The USDA raised its projection for global corn ending stocks to 287.67 million tonnes, from 286.53 million tonnes last month, at a time when analysts were expecting a cut.

* The USDA lifted its forecast for Brazil’s 2019/20 and 2020/21 soybean harvests.

* But the market has shrugged this off as tight U.S. soy stocks and dwindling global vegetable oil supplies offset weighed.