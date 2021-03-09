Week 9: Gymnasts of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: LSU Athletics

SEC Co-Gymnasts of the Week – Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, a sophomore from Dallas, Texas, scored a 39.700 to win the all-around against No. 1 Florida. Blanco also won the vault (9.925), uneven bars (9.95) and balance beam (9.925) against the Gators. She has posted 39.550 or better in her last four all-around appearances, winning all four. On Friday, Blanco tied her career-best marks on the vault and uneven bars.

Arkansas’ Kennedy Hambrick, a junior from Pearland, Texas, won the all-around with a score of 39.700 to help the Gymbacks to a program-record team score of 197.425, scoring 197+ on the road for the first time since 2012 and the first win at Auburn since 2017. The win also helped Arkansas secure a spot in the evening session of the SEC Championships for the first time in program history. Hambrick also won the vault with a 9.95, and tied for second place on bars (9.925) and beam (9.90).

SEC Specialist of the Week – Georgia’s Megan Roberts, a junior from Toronto, Canada, posted three career-high scores and won two event titles in the win over No. 14 Kentucky. Roberts matched her career highs on both vault (9.95) and bars (9.925) to win the event titles. She was Georgia’s leading scorer on floor (9.90) to earn second place.

SEC Freshman of the Week – LSU’s Haleigh Bryant, a freshman from Cornelius, N.C., scored a career-high 39.625 in the win over No. 22 Missouri. Bryant started the night with a perfect score on vault, the first 10 of her career. She is the fourth LSU freshman to score a perfect 10 and only the second freshman to earn one this season. Bryant closed the meet with a 9.95 on floor, good for second place.