War veteran has dog stolen from Redfern in Sydney

A war veteran is searching for his missing dog after it was allegedly stolen while he was taking it for a walk in inner-Sydney.

Brett Lewis, 78, was walking his Jack Russell, Murry, home from the supermarket around 4.15pm on February 25 in Redfern when a man driving a white SUV pulled up in front of him.

The driver is alleged to have “snatched” the dog and driven away.

Pet detective Anne Marie, from Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge, has been investigating the “brazen” case.

She told 2GB’s Ben Fordham that Mr Lewis had been left devastated by the theft of his beloved pet.

“It is just the most tragic thing, it is so sad and horrible,” she said.

“He is the loveliest man you could ever meet and he is absolutely devastated.

“He and Murry have been inseparable since he adopted Murry in 2017.

“They do everything together, go everywhere together.

“He has just been unable to eat, sleep, and he has been in hospital.”

She said the theft happened “in broad daylight, surrounded by CCTV and witnesses”.

While the 13-year-old Jack Russell was undoubtedly priceless to his owner, it was puzzling as to why a thief would want to take it, the pet detective said.

“He is not a designer French bulldog, he doesn’t have a high street value, which is even more concerning,” she said.

There was a small chance the person who took Murry had mistakenly thought the dog was lost as it was being walked off its leash, she added.