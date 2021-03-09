University of Texas committee releases ‘Eyes of Texas’ report

Back in November, a committee was formed by the University of Texas to investigate the history of “The Eyes of Texas,” the school song that is played before and after football games but has been criticized as racist over the past few years.

On Tuesday, the committee released a 58-page report saying that the song was not written with racist intent while acknowledging that its first public performance was likely performed in blackface during a minstrel show.

“These historical facts add complexity and richness to the story of a song that debuted in a racist setting, exceedingly common for the time, but, as the preponderance of research showed, had no racist intent,” the report states in its executive summary. “‘The Eyes of Texas’ should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values.”

In the report, the committee recommended that students not be required to sing “The Eyes of Texas,” which was written in 1903. In an interview, Texas president Jay Hartzell said that he hoped the report will give everyone a deeper understanding of the song’s history and its meaning.

Last summer, several Texas student-athletes called for the song to be replaced, and some football players even refused to be on the field when the song played in protest. However, athletic director Chris Del Conte met with the team and by October, all of the players were once again present when “The Eyes of Texas” played.