U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.10% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.10%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.10%, while the index gained 1.42%, and the index added 3.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.71% or 2.82 points to trade at 62.67 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.06% or 4.72 points to end at 121.08 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was up 2.94% or 6.58 points to 230.61 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 3.67% or 7.40 points to trade at 194.51 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 3.44% or 5.17 points to end at 145.10 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 2.16% or 4.78 points to 216.80.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 19.64% to 673.58, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 9.22% to settle at 8.53 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.14% to close at 543.51.

The worst performers were Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.78% to 21.60 in late trade, Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.30% to settle at 63.01 and Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.42% to 64.45 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 202.25% to 9.40000, Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 179.39% to settle at 4.6100 and SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 58.56% to close at 2.870.

The worst performers were Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 51.19% to 7.20 in late trade, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 45.35% to settle at 25.02 and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.15% to 49.23 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1979 to 1237 and 85 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2463 rose and 878 declined, while 58 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.22% or 0.72 to 8.53. Shares in INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 202.25% or 6.29000 to 9.40000. Shares in Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 51.19% or 7.55 to 7.20. Shares in Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 179.39% or 2.9600 to 4.6100. Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 45.35% or 20.76 to 25.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.65% to 24.03.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.09% or 1.50 to $1712.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.38% or 0.24 to hit $64.04 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.19% or 0.13 to trade at $67.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1898, while USD/JPY rose 0.18% to 108.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 91.983.