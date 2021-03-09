U.S. judge approves $1.5 billion Daimler diesel emissions settlement By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A new Daimler AG, FUSO battery-powered eCanter urban delivery truck is unveiled during a news conference in New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG (DE:)’s $1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into diesel pollution from 250,000 vehicles.
The settlement, which was announced in September, includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act and $546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. Daimler (OTC:) will also pay California $127.5 million and separately agreed to a $700 million settlement with diesel vehicle owners.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.