U.S. administers 93.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Rigoberto Bojorquez, 76, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 93,692,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 123,232,775 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The tally is for Moderna (NASDAQ:), Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 8, the agency had administered 92,089,852 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 116,378,615 doses.

A total of 7,419,240 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

