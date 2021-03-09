Two senators put hold on Biden’s nomination Deb Haaland to head U.S. Interior Department By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on interior secretary nominee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis on Tuesday put holds on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Representative Deb Haaland to be secretary of the U.S. Interior Department, saying they want more debate on her positions on oil and gas development.
Haaland is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as at least two Republicans support her. But the holds could delay the approval. “Her record is clear: she opposes pipelines & fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management & wants to ban trapping on public lands,” Daines said in a release.
