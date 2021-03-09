Toya Johnson Uplifts Women – Check Out The Emotional Message She Shared

Toya Johnson shared a post on her social media account in which she is uplifting women. It’s really worth checking it out below.

‘This past weekend was everything! a weekend full of beautiful, strong, successful, God fearing women that poured into each other. I feel so Refreshed! Thank you @exquisitemo for putting together such a dope weekend! I enjoyed every minute of it and I’m looking forward to attending next year with my friends. What an awesome way to celebrate #womenshistorymonth #refresh21 Happy #internationalwomensday Alexa play Beyonce “Who Run the world” 🌎’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Thank you ❤️❤️ already planning next year to be bigger and better 😘’ and one other follower posted this: ‘It was a pleasure meeting you @toyajohnson you’re such an inspiration 😍’

She also shared a video in which she is telling her lady fans to keep it sexy.

A commenter said: ‘You keep messing with Red and making videos like this you ain’t gonna be able to keep your bonnet on Lol 😁’

Toya Johnson shows off a gorgeous look, and her fans are completely in love. Check out the announcement that she dropped on her social media account below.

‘Looking to build your business? One of our in-house Photographers at @anrstudioatl is offering an e-commerce photography package this month! Hit up @eyeof_aries and get $250 off your shoot when you use promo code TOYA. Headshots Social media content Product shots Website images’ Toya captioned her post.

Toya shared a photo featuring her best asset, and fans cannot have enough of her. As expected, they are praising her like crazy in the comments.

Advertisement

Toya is living her best life with Robert Rushing and the kids these days.