Toya Johnson Drops A Precious Hair Tip – See Her Video

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account and she is talking to her fans and followers about an important hair tip. Check out the clip below.

‘Haircare Tip: It’s wash day guys and I’m using my favorite haircare line @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo! I’ve been sharing my haircare journey and as y’all can see my hair has been growing! Today I’m treating my hair with The Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque because it’s always important to treat your hair in between protective styles. I love that this product has biotin in it which encourages hair growth, and my hair has been growing! Visit mielleorganics.com to stock up on this collection and to learn more! #mtas #mielle #morethanastrand,’ Toya captioned her post.

RELATED:Toya Johnson Is Proud Of Reginae Carter’s Double Dutch Performances – See Her Doing A Split Just After Learning How To Jump

Someone said: ‘With or without make you very pretty 😍’

RELATED:Toya Johnson’s Holiday Book Sale Starts Today

A follower said: ‘I love that hair mask and the oil Rosemary Mint by them ✨🙌🏾💚’ and someone else posted this: ‘Damn that hair grew back fast … I didn’t realize it was a year !!!’

One other follower said: ‘Do you perm your hair? I was just wondering,’ and a fan hopped in the comments and responded with: ‘ she said she didn’t. Me going to cosmetology school it looks like it’s a relaxer that didn’t sit as long so she could have texture. BUT there are some people who actually have hair like this so it’s hard to say.’

Someone else said: ‘Brazilian blowouts/keratin treatments and it makes the texture like that. Although they say it does not alter your curl pattern, it does. I’m sure she does keratin treatments. When wet it’s curly, but dries straight.’

A fan said: ‘ I doubt she perms her hair. Her texture doesn’t need it. Looks like to me that she is natural but because she wears it straight often she doesn’t fully have her natural curls. When ends are straight that’s from overheating. If she stopped straightening for a while, as it grows out it would be more curly. She doesn’t need keratin or a perm. That hair is gorgeous.’

Advertisement

In other news, Toya Johnson shared a post on her social media account in which she is uplifting women. It’s really worth checking it out.