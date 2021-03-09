Todd Tucker’s Video Featuring Ace Wells Tucker Riding His Bike Has Fans In Awe

Todd Tucker shared a video featuring his son riding his bike and fans are simply in awe. Check out the little man!

Someone said: ‘👏love your relationship with your son,’ and another follower posted this: ‘New Orleans came to yall restaurant 🔥❤️’

One other followewr said: ‘@todd167 is the perfect example of what every young black male needs in their life a FATHER WHO LOVES THEM AND LEAD BY EXAMPLE #blackexcellence.’

One other follower said: ‘Cute!! He growing up 2 fast. Seems like yesterday he was introduced to the world,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘I love the examples you two set – always taking time to be present and pouring into your kids. Well Done!’

Someone else said: ‘Ace I hope you share my grandson had one and he wouldn’t let anybody ride on it😂❤️ enjoy it’ and one other follower said: ‘Kids got the dopest stuff nowadays.. back in my day I had a Superman big wheel and then a BMX bike.🧓🏾’

A follower said: ‘Man, I’m so dang dizzy right now!!!! Please slow down big boy!!😅’ and a follower said: ‘He Needed this he misses his Mommy. Kandi you’re a great Mom.’

One other follower dsaid: ‘I’m dizzy now Ace how cute.’

Kandi Burruss shared a photo in which Drew Sidora is featured. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘I just found a great #FBF with @drewsidora!!! This was a great night at the premiere of the #TLC movie in 2013. Who would’ve ever thought our paths would cross again all these years later!’ Kandi said.

Kandi lives her best life with her family these days, and fans cannot have enough of her.