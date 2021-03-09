Tiny Harris Marked International Women’s Day With An Emotional Message And Video

Tiny Harris made sure to mark International Women’s Day with a post on social media. Check out what she had to say below and also see the video that she dropped.

‘I was having such a great day with the fam at Universal that I forgot to wish all the amazing ladies..Happy Women’s Day… here are some of the most important women in my life. Thank you to my ryders who always hold me down @tinysukryders 🙏🏽👑💞💚’ Tiny captioned her post.

RELATED:Tiny Harris And T.I.’s Divorce Is Officially On Hold – She Hopes They’ll Stay ‘Together Forever!’

Someone said: ‘You are truly one of one Meek! So blessed to have you in my life all these years. You lead by example showing women you can do it all. An incredible mother, wife, daughter, friend, artist, businesswoman….The list is endless. You embody women’s empowerment and are the first to support everyone in their goals. You stand up and ride for women, whether they’re family, friends, or strangers. A heart so pure, I adore you. Love you til the end my family! ❤️’

RELATED:Tiny Harris Celebrates ‘Big Daddy’ T.I. On Father’s Day – Thanks Him For Their Blended Family!

A commenter posted this message: ‘been praying for you keep your strength up an most of all stay 💪 ❤️’ and one other follower said: ‘Really hope this all goes away for you guys and you all prevail. Sending love.’

Someone else posted this: ‘This was so adorable!!!! Loved seeing Precious!’ and someone else said: ‘God wrap her in your arms and protect her Lord👏’

In otheer news, Tiny Harris shared a video on her social media account featuring her daughter, Heiress Harris, that has fans laughing in the comments. Check it out below.

‘Why is my child @heiressdharris doing this to y’all @kamayadaplug? She’s her daddy’s child 🤪 👑💜’ Tiny captioned her post.

Advertisement

Tiny is living her best life with her family these days, and fans could not be happier.