The Weeknd Dominates With Six Nominations at 2021 Juno Awards

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker lead the nominations at the upcoming Juno Awards in his native country by scooping a total of six nods including Artist of the Year.

R&B superstar The Weeknd is aiming to strike gold at the 2021 Juno Awards after landing six nominations.

The singer will be competing for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year honours, as well as Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice trophy.

Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe each score five mentions while Celine Dion extends her total Juno Awards nominations to 75 after earning recognition in three more categories, including Album of the Year for “Courage“.

Dion and The Weeknd will face off for the album prize with Bieber’s “Changes“, Ali Gatie‘s “YOU“, and “Thanks for the Dance” from Leonard Cohen, while Dion, Gatie, Bieber, and Reyez will challenge The Weeknd for Artist of the Year.

The 2021 Juno Awards, organised by officials at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will be held virtually on 16 May (21).

The Weeknd’s Juno Awards nominations haul is another black eye for the bosses of Sunday’s (14Mar21) Grammy Awards, who failed to give the Super Bowl-headlining “Blinding Lights” singer a single nod.

The main list of nominees is:

Single of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Artist of the Year:

Group of the Year:

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Breakthrough Group of the Year:

2Freres

Crown Lands

MANILA GREY

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year:

French Language Album of the Year:

“ A tous les vents ” – 2Freres

” – “ Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs ” – Klo Pelgag

” – “ Les antipodes ” – Les Cowboys Fringants

” – “ Quand la nuit tombe ” – Louis-Jean Cormier

” – “Pour dejouer l’ennui” – Pierre Lapointe

Rap Recording of the Year:

“New Mania” – 88GLAM

“Baby Gravy” – 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby

“Cold World” – Eric Reprid

“Good Intentions” – NAV

“ELEMENTS Vol. 1” – TOBi

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year:

Kiyanaw

The Ridge

North Star Calling

Nunarjua Isulinginniani

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year:

“Before Love Came to Kill Us” – Jessie Reyez

“Where You Are” – Savannah Re

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

“Holiday” – TOBi

Producer of the Year:

Akeel Henry

Jordon Manswell

KAYTRANADA

Murda Beatz

WondaGurl

Juno Fan Choice: