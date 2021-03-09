The top NFL pass-rushing duos of the sack era

Gin Ellis/Getty Images

The Oilers of this era became known more for Warren Moon’s Run and Shoot offense, but the team was never in the bottom half on defense during this trio’s six seasons together. A handful inside, Childress anchored Houston’s rush and sound run defense. The five-time Pro Bowler helped Jones and Fuller, but the Oilers’ edge duo produced in and out of Houston and did so well into their 30s. Jones and Fuller combined for five double-digit sack seasons as Oilers and each compiled 100-plus as pros. This D-line is one of the more underrated crews; it was 6-for-6 in playoff berths (1988-93).