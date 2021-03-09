Mariah didn’t deserve 1% of this.
In the wake of Framing Britney Spears, a lot of people are re-examining the treatment of famous women in the 2000s. Now, Mariah Carey is one of the most successful, talented, amazing people ever — yet she was treated so unfairly, so viciously, and overall, so terribly by the media.
Here are some of the times the media failed Mariah Carey:
Like, it was not OK at all:
When the media invalidated and mocked the fact that she is a biracial woman. She eventually did a cover with Essence magazine, iconically titled, “America’s Most Misunderstood Black Woman.”
When the media said she was over after Glitter:
When paparazzi would swarm Mariah in a super unsafe way allll the time:
And when paps made fun of her elbow after she broke it:
And also said this about her:
When this panel of male interviewers was rude to Mariah and said she paid people in the audience to clap/be her fans (????):
When Ellen DeGeneres tried to get Mariah to drink on her show to prove she wasn’t pregnant. She was pregnant at the time. SMH:
When Charlamagne tha God said this to Mariah:
When this interviewer asked Mariah — the greatest vocalist of all time — if she planned on using backing tracks, implying she lip syncs her songs:
When TMZ leaked Mariah’s isolated vocals on a day she was sick in an attempt to humiliate her online:
And lastly, when the media tore her apart for the New Year’s Eve debacle — you know when her ear monitors broke, and the production team foiled her:
Don’t worry, though, because despite the media’s horrid treatment of Mariah, the queen remains unbothered, selling out stadiums, topping charts, winning awards, and surpassing only herself and her amazing achievements.
So, in conclusion, RESPECT MARIAH CAREY, ONE OF THE GREATEST ARTISTS OF ALL TIME. PERIOD. NO EXCEPTIONS.
