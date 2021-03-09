The best player from every MLB franchise who is not in the Hall of Fame

Whether it be a career that was very good, but not all-time great, perhaps interrupted by injury, impacted by off-field decisions, or just some flat-out misses by voters, there is an impressive group of players on behalf of every MLB team that has NOT been inducted into Cooperstown. But who is the best player left out in the proverbial cold for every franchise? For the purposes of this list, we’ll use career WAR compiled during their team with the given team the deciding stat for who the top, non-inducted player all-time –with a few explained exceptions.