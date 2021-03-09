Tamar Braxton Is Finally On Cameo – Check Out The Clip That She Shared

Tamar Braxton just made an important announcement for her fans, and you can check it out below. See the video that she shared on her social media account.

‘Guess who’s FINALLY on Cameo? Yup, your girl is LIVE and ready to create some lasting memories for you and your friends. Just hit me for a birthday, anniversary, or any other message … I’d love to make someone’s day extra special: cameo.com/Tamarbraxton,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You better Cameo me in my telephone woman ❤️❤️❤️’ and a fan said: ‘Like really, things we didn’t know we needed.’

One follower posted this: ‘Tamar! I would love to surprise my mom with a happy birthday wish from you. You and her birthday is the same day 3/17 🎉’

A fan said: ‘I wish for a prayer for strength. I would pay cameo just for her to pray over me’ and someone else posted this:’ You are so beautiful 😍🔥😩 I couldn’t even listen because I was just staring lol.’

Someone said: ‘Heyy Tamar thank you for being such an inspiration ❤️❤️❤️. Helping us raise awareness and break down barriers.’

A fan said: ‘I love your spirit I love how God is just always been in you and you have always administered about God like in a funny way but sis I love you! God bless you and I’m so glad you’re here! You are purpose to be here👏👏’

Someone said: ‘Yes Tamar!!🔥🔥🔥 Raise your rates though…you are worth way more than a lash set or bundle chile. The gworls will pay honey…believe that. 💖’

In other news, Tamar Braxton shared a new episode of her podcast, and this time, it’s with Angela Davis. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

