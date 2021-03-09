Tamar Braxton Impresses Fans With A Message About Herself – Check It Out Here Along With The Video She Shared

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she flaunts her beauty. Check out the message that she wanted to share with her fans as well.

‘I’m grey.. but I’m GREAT‼️ I’m not broke.. but I’m not rich as I’m gonna be😉I’m not perfect.. but I’m under construction… I’m not tired… I’m ready😊.. and I’ve been working on myself as soon as someone made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. ( that was my trigger& motivation) I worked every day until that wasn’t even a thought. It took me to be uncomfortable to change,’ Tamar began her post.

She continued and said: ‘I find my strength in the uncomfortable space.. I now challenge myself to prove my mind wrong.. we become stronger that way, together as a union💁🏽‍♀️ this weeks #underconstruction is a true blessing with my sister @angelamanueldavis and her brilliant mind, strong faith, and her commitment to keep her faith FIRST‼️‼️…she’s been life-changing for me and my self-transformation to be the BeST me🥰.. GO‼️Listen to it NOW and get on the path of the GREATEST YOU!!.. make ‘em eat it😜 #stayunderconstruction.’

Someone said: ‘It’s the waistline for me sis 🔥😍’ and one other follower said: ‘Anything You Put You Hands On Will Be Blessed 🙌🏼 Keep Doing You ‼️‼️You Killing it Right Now Sis 🔥’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Your podcast gives me life!! Love it, thank you ❤️❤️’

Another follower said: ‘Yes this new episode of under construction blessed me it was great l love how she spoke about you Tamar why not!!! #stayunderconstruction❤️💫✨🙏🏾’

A commenter posted this: ‘where the music sis? like… you were just in the studio with the “new new” 👀’ and another follower said: ‘ who’s that in the background holding the camera😘.’

Someone else said: ‘My braids are grey at the roots too. Live your life sis❤️’

Tamar is trying to live her best life these days.