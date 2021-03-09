Solution to scale Ethereum ‘100X’ is imminent and will get us through until Eth2: Vitalik By Cointelegraph

Solution to scale Ethereum ‘100X’ is imminent and will get us through until Eth2: Vitalik
co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, believes the network is on the verge of scaling by a factor of 100, predicting the Optimism will release its layer-two solution in the coming weeks.
Speaking on the Tim Ferriss podcast, Buterin noted Eth2’s developer are focused on working toward the chain merge with Ethereum, and are confident that layer-two solutions can support the network until sharding is developed.
