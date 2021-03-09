Selena Gomez Said She Might Retire From Music

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

Selena Gomez has blessed us with some truly amazing music over the years.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

From “The Heart Wants What It Wants” to “Same Old Love,” listening to Selena was pretty much my whole childhood. And her Spanish album, Revelación, drops on Friday; I cannot wait!!

But in an interview for Vogue‘s April cover story, the 28-year-old shared some very sad news.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” the singer said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”


Interscope

Totes agree that “Lose You to Love Me” is her best song. It’s still my go-to in the shower.

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album, it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Say it isn’t so!!!


The Hot Hits Live from LA

“I need to be careful,” she said while explaining that she wants to spend more time producing and giving herself “a real shot at acting.”


Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Well, as much as I’d love for Selena to continue making music, I’m sure as hell looking forward to seeing her in more acting roles!!

You can read the full Vogue interview here.

