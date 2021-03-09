Scott Morrison and Joe Biden to join summit with key Asia-Pacific ‘Quad’ leaders to counter China influence

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join US President Joe Biden along with leaders of Japan and India on Saturday morning as they seek greater cooperation with Indo-pacific allies to combat China’s strength in the region.

Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. That followed the nations providing relief to Indonesia following the 2004 tsunami there.

But this gathering will mark the first time all four leaders will come together.

Mr Morrison said this morning that the meeting will deal with “security matters” and he is “very much” looking forward to those discussions.

“I’m very much looking forward to that and joining President Biden and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Suga on what will be the first ever meeting of quad leaders,” he said.

“The Indo-Pacific is our world. This is where Australia lives and our security, our peace and stability that all Australians rely on for their freedom and for them being able to live their lives in the way that they wish to in a liberal democracy.

“It will deal with security matters, maritime issues and a range of other topics of that nature but it will also drill into the challenge with environment and climate and of course the COVID-19 response in our region.”

Mr Biden has said that he sees cooperation with US allies in the region as a central focus of his strategy to deal with China’s growing economic and military strength. While Mr Biden has said he wants a more civil relationship with Beijing, he’s shown no sign of softening Mr Trump’s confrontational measures on trade, technology and human rights.

“That President Biden has made this one of his earliest multilateral engagements speaks to the importance we’ve placed on close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She added that the leaders are expected to discuss everything from the threat of COVID-19 to economic cooperation between the nations and climate policy.

