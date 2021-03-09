Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.05%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 1.05% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:), which rose 9.94% or 1.70 points to trade at 18.80 at the close. Meanwhile, ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) added 9.86% or 1.70 points to end at 18.94 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 9.31% or 3.70 points to 43.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 5.83% or 2.50 points to trade at 40.40 at the close. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) declined 5.82% or 2.100 points to end at 34.000 and Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) was down 5.06% or 1.60 points to 30.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 120 to 71 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.94% or 1.70 to 18.80. Shares in ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 9.86% or 1.70 to 18.94. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.31% or 3.70 to 43.45.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 0.05% or 0.03 to $65.08 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.29% or 0.20 to hit $68.44 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 2.32% or 39.00 to trade at $1717.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.42% to 4.4615, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7515.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 92.067.