Saeed Noori loses appeal for early prison release

Saeed Noori, 37, is serving a minimum 30 years prison for the murder of Antonios “Anton” Crocaris just days before Christmas in 2017.

He appealed for an early release from prison which was today denied by a judge.

Noori drove down the busy street on December 21 of that year and injured 15 people, including a four-year-old boy, during the rampage.

Antonios “Anton” Crocaris, 83, died from head injuries sustained during the attack.

During his initial sentencing Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said it was fortunate the father-of-three did not hurt or kill more people during the incident.

Saeed Noori has lost an appeal to be released from prison early. (9News)

Noori pleaded guilty to one count of murder, 11 counts of recklessly causing serious injury and five counts of conduct endangering life in 2019.