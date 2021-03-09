Rupert Grint Found ‘Harry Potter’ Filming ‘Quite Suffocating’ and ‘Heavy’

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Ron Weasley depicter says, while filming the ‘Harry Potter’ movie series was a ‘great experience,’ he couldn’t deny that it was ‘quiet suffocating’ and ‘heavy going.’

AceShowbiz –

Rupert Grint has admitted filming “Harry Potter] was “quite suffocating.”

The actor played Ron Weasley in the wizard film franchise from 2001 to 2011 and admitted, while it was “a great experience,” there were times where he wanted more for his life and career.

Appearing on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, he said, “There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end.”

“It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be.”

“But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.’ ”

Rupert compared the shoots to Groundhog Day with the days and weeks blending into one.

“It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it,” he added.

And although he’s only seen each movie once – besides recently rewatching the first film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” for a second time – he has no immediate plans to rectify that.

“It still feels too soon really. I can’t detach myself fully,” he explained. “I can’t face it… (But) I’ve got a very different perspective of it now that a long time has passed. I can appreciate what a feat it was.”

Rupert noted how he prefers to work on a project and move on while also admitting he is particularly embarrassed about one aspect of his “Potter” stint.

He said, “My (shoulder-length) hair in film four (The Goblet of Fire) is one of my biggest regrets. I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair. They liked it – it was kind of wizardy. We went through our puberty on camera.”