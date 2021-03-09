Home Business Reserve Rights (RSR) gains 300% as stablecoins gain regulatory approval By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Non-fungible tokens and high-yielding decentralized finance platforms have been the focus of attention in the cryptocurrency sector for the past few months. This intense focus on NFTs, DeFi and ‘s price action means that some investors have glossed over the fact that it was a series of positive developments in stablecoins that helped kick off the 2021 bull market.

One project that has quietly amassed significant gains this year is Reserve Rights (RSR), a dual-token stablecoin platform where all the tokens are backed by a basket of smart contract-managed cryptocurrencies.

RSR/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. RSR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro