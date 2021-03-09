Report: Lavonte David staying with Bucs on ‘two-year,’ $25M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to keep the figurative band as together as possible as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl title.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday that linebacker Lavonte David has agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers ahead of the start of the new NFL year next week.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added that the Buccaneers are managing to keep David’s salary-cap hit relatively low with the league’s overall cap likely to decrease from last year due to financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver and key offensive contributor Chris Godwin.
David, 31, joined the Buccaneers via the 2012 draft and hasn’t played for any other organization. He recorded 117 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and 12 tackles for loss in 2020. He recently said that “everybody wants to come back” to the defending champions.