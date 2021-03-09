Ramirez, Reyes return after violating COVID-19 protocols

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Indians temporarily isolated third baseman Jose Ramirez and slugger Franmil Reyes away from team activities due to violations of MLB COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the pair rejoined teammates on Tuesday after repeatedly testing negative for the coronavirus and should be available for Wednesday’s exhibition matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

As previously reported, Reyes received a haircut following Friday’s win over the Chicago Cubs and then dined with Ramirez at an indoor restaurant later that evening. Starting pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac found themselves in hot water with the organization for similar behavior last summer, and Cleveland ultimately sent Clevinger to the San Diego Padres ahead of the trade deadline.

Reyes also is no stranger to violating coronavirus-related guidelines. He missed the start of summer camp last July after he attended a party over the July 4 holiday without wearing a mask or adhering to social-distancing recommendations.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters that both Ramirez and Reyes addressed teammates after the recent violation. Francona added any punishments will be kept in-house.

“We have tried to make sure we keep in the loop every morning,” Francona explained. “Technically on March 1, the guys were going to be allowed to dine at restaurants and then the night before, we got a memo saying no, hold off on that. “And then I think it was about three days later that they got outdoor dining — it’s kind of a moving target at times. So we’ve really tried to keep players in the loop.”

Ramirez finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season second in American League Most Valuable Player voting after he hit .292 with 17 homers and 46 RBI. Reyes, Cleveland’s full-time designated hitter, posted a .275 average with nine homers and 34 RBI last year.