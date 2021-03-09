Raiders reportedly trade OT Trent Brown to Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots, with the veteran offensive lineman agreeing to a restructured one-year, $11 million contract for the upcoming season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will be sending a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Brown spent the 2018 season in New England, starting every game of the Super Bowl-winning season, which earned him his four-year, $66-million contract with the Raiders. In his first season with the Raiders, he allowed only one sack in 326 pass-blocking snaps and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

However, injuries and health issues have kept Brown from reaching his full potential in Las Vegas, as he was placed on IR the day after his Pro Bowl selection, ending his season. Last season, he started only five games and spent most of the year on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then, it’s kind of been a roller coaster,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said last week.

Now, Brown will have a chance to get his career back on track in New England.