Ractions To Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
14

The power of Meghan Markle knows no bounds.

Yesterday, on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan called Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah “disrespectful” to the Queen and that he didn’t believe that she was having suicidal ideations as a result of the UK media. Luckily, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu was there to put him in his place:


ITV

For the record, it’s never okay to deny someone else’s mental health experiences because we can never truly know what others are dealing with. If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with someone online here.

Well, in response to this horrendous take, Alex Beresford calmly and politely told Piers he was acting like a petulant child because Meghan Markle didn’t want to date him:

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program…I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her — ” Alex was saying before Piers huffed and puffed and walked off set.

In response to his walk off, Alex called him “pathetic”:


ITV

Alex continued with this basic sentiment: Piers can dish it, but can take it. He couldn’t handle the heat, so he scurried away from the kitchen.

Soon after this, it was announced that Piers would not be returning to Good Morning Britain:

Live-footage of me opening this press release:

So, here are some of the funniest reactions to Piers’ permanent walk off:

4.

Liza Minnelli has outlived Piers Morgan's job on 'Good Morning Britain.' Morgan left the show after he was skewered by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Liza Minnelli has outlived Piers Morgan’s job on ‘Good Morning Britain.’ Morgan left the show after he was skewered by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.


Twitter: @LiZaOutlives

6.

So in less than a fortnight Meghan’s forced the Daily Mail to do a front page apology, pay damages, exposed the Royal Family to a global stage and P45’d Piers Morgan. Rah. Say what you want about American work ethic.

So in less than a fortnight Meghan’s forced the Daily Mail to do a front page apology, pay damages, exposed the Royal Family to a global stage and P45’d Piers Morgan. Rah. Say what you want about American work ethic.


Twitter: @camillard

12.

No amount of Love Island will ever give me the madness from these past 48 hours of Megan and Harry exposing the Royal Family and the demise of Piers Morgan. Inject it into my veins.

No amount of Love Island will ever give me the madness from these past 48 hours of Megan and Harry exposing the Royal Family and the demise of Piers Morgan. Inject it into my veins.


Twitter: @MuradMerali

14.

- The Oprah interview - Piers Morgan getting over 40,000 OFCOM complaints in 24 hours - Piers Morgan getting cussed out by the weatherman and being sacked/quitting Me the last 24 hours:

– The Oprah interview
– Piers Morgan getting over 40,000 OFCOM complaints in 24 hours
– Piers Morgan getting cussed out by the weatherman and being sacked/quitting

Me the last 24 hours:


Twitter: @JoeSaunders

18.

It’s amazing that @piersmorgan calls himself a journalist when time and time again, he seems to have missed the women’s movement. Or any movement really. Another day, another racist old white man using his privilege to throw tantrums on TV.

It’s amazing that @piersmorgan calls himself a journalist when time and time again, he seems to have missed the women’s movement. Or any movement really. Another day, another racist old white man using his privilege to throw tantrums on TV.


Twitter: @chelseahandler

26.

In conclusion:

A Black woman should replace Piers Morgan as presenter on Good Morning Britain @ITV #GMB

A Black woman should replace Piers Morgan as presenter on Good Morning Britain @ITV #GMB

Also, if you haven’t seen Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey yet, you can read the biggest takeaways from it here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR