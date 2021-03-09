Ractions To Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain

The power of Meghan Markle knows no bounds.
Yesterday, on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan called Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah “disrespectful” to the Queen and that he didn’t believe that she was having suicidal ideations as a result of the UK media. Luckily, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu was there to put him in his place:
Well, in response to this horrendous take, Alex Beresford calmly and politely told Piers he was acting like a petulant child because Meghan Markle didn’t want to date him:
In response to his walk off, Alex called him “pathetic”:
Soon after this, it was announced that Piers would not be returning to Good Morning Britain:
Live-footage of me opening this press release:
So, here are some of the funniest reactions to Piers’ permanent walk off:
In conclusion:
