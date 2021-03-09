PSG’s Neymar out for Barcelona game with injury

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar missed the first leg of his side’s Champions League clash with former club Barcelona last month due to an adductor muscle injury he suffered during a Coupe de France victory over Caen on Feb. 10.

Per Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Tuesday that the Brazilian playmaker will again be sidelined through at least Wednesday’s matchup with Barca.

“It’s not a decision, it’s that Neymar cannot play,” Pochettino explained. “It’s a reality, a fact, not a decision. He’s unable to compete at the moment. “He’s made a huge effort to be back for this game, but not just for this game, to be back as soon as possible. He’s working hard. “It’s a shame, because he was excited about playing this game, but he’s also excited about playing for PSG and helping us achieve our objectives in all competitions. Hopefully, he’s fit soon to help the team. It’s difficult because he hoped to be back, but he still needs a few more days.”

Neymar’s absence isn’t a complete disaster for PSG, as Kylian Mbappe recorded a hat trick en route to guiding the club to a dominant 4-1 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou in the opening leg back on Feb. 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, BetOnline.ag had PSG listed as -10000 favorites to go through to the competition’s next round. Barca, meanwhile, are +1800 underdogs to erase the three-goal deficit and advance.