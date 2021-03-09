Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Secret Backyard Wedding Not Legally Binding

WENN

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clarifies that the couple were not legally married until the ceremony at St George’s Chapel despite their secret backyard nuptials.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, didn’t get legally married until 19 May, 2018.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was beamed to millions around the world in 2018 from St George’s Chapel in Windsor and, while she revealed in a tell-all interview this week that the pair – who were residing at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace at the time – married “three days before our wedding,” their backyard nuptials were not legally binding.

A spokesperson for the couple has told E! that they legally married on 19 May.

Meghan revealed her garden wedding involved just her, Harry, and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in the tell-all interview, she explained, “Three days before our wedding, we got married. No-one knows that.”

“We called the Archbishop and we said ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ “

“So the vows that we have in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meghan also admitted she felt as though she was having an “out of body experience” during her televised nuptials, as the whole world watched her walk down the aisle.

“I’ve thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for,” she explained. “That’s the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle.”

“And then woke up and started listening to that song ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day – but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn’t our day.

“This was the day that was planned for the world.”