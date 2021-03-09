Prince Charles Laughs Off Question About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Damning Interview

WENN/Mario Mitsis/John Rainfor

In other news, the Duke of Cornwall and father of Prince Harry allegedly is left in a ‘state of despair’ following ‘Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’, which aired on Sunday.

Prince Charles was the first British royal family member who faced a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview in public. The Duke of Cornwall was pressed about his son and daughter-in-law’s headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey as he was leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday, March 9.

In a video shared by ITV’s Lizzie Robinson, Prince Charles could be seen dodging the question as he continued walking to the door. “Prince Charles did not respond when asked about Harry and Meghan’s interview with @Oprah during a visit to a vaccine clinic this morning,” Lizzie wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, The Daily Express’ reporter Richard Palmer shared more details of the event in a tweet. “Prince Charles has laughed off Harry and Meghan’s interview. At the end of a visit to a predominantly black church in Brent Cross, north west London, today he was asked what he thought of the interview,” Richard wrote of the Prince of Wales. “He chuckled and carried on walking.”

In other news, Prince Charles allegedly was left in a “state of despair” following “Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”, which aired on Sunday. “For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear,” royal author Sarah Gristwood told Vanity Fair of the 72-year-old heir to the throne.

“Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here’s a major blow to his reputation. That his son felt let down by him,” she said. “It’s hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done. Did he actually intend to cast this damaging light on his father and his family? We don’t know.”

In the CBS interview, Meghan made some shocking revelations about her time working as a senior royal family member before stepping down from the role alongside her husband in early 2020. The former “Suits” actress shared to Oprah that the firm was concerned about the skin color of the couple’s firstborn, son Archie. Meghan also revealed that the negative reports by British tabloids led her to suicidal thoughts.

In response to that, Buckingham Palace officials issued a statetement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read the statement. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”