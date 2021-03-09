Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Casting

A few months ago, it was announced that a live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot was in the works at The CW. Earlier today, the cast was announced, and I am EXCITED!!
And the cast is *drumroll please* Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault!
The show will follow the three girls, now “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” Now, it’s up to them to save the world — again — but the real question is, do they want to?
Chloe Bennet, who you may know from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will be playing Blossom:
Dove Cameron, who you may know from The Descendants, will be playing Bubbles:
And newcomer Yana Perrault, who you may know from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, will be playing Buttercup:
IDK about y’all, but I am supes pumped for this show.
No news on the airdate/premiere/further casting, but you better believe I will be on top of this news like brown on rice!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.