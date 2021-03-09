Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Casting

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
16

A few months ago, it was announced that a live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot was in the works at The CW. Earlier today, the cast was announced, and I am EXCITED!!

And the cast is *drumroll please* Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault!

The show will follow the three girls, now “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” Now, it’s up to them to save the world — again — but the real question is, do they want to?

Chloe Bennet, who you may know from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will be playing Blossom:


@chloebennet / Via instagram.com, Cartoon Network

Blossom — though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees — has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma [that] has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms.”


Dove Cameron, who you may know from The Descendants, will be playing Bubbles:


@dovecameron / Via instagram.com, Cartoon Network

Bubbles’ sweet-girl disposition won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.”


And newcomer Yana Perrault, who you may know from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, will be playing Buttercup:


@yanaperrault / Via instagram.com, Cartoon Network

Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.”


IDK about y’all, but I am supes pumped for this show.

No news on the airdate/premiere/further casting, but you better believe I will be on top of this news like brown on rice!


Fox

Until then, I shall wait with bated breath.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR