Porsha Williams Gushes Over The Women In Her Life – See Her Post

Porsha Williams made sure to share a post for her mom and sister on social media for International Women’s Day. Check out what she had to say here.

‘#Swipe4Cast 🎉 Happy International Women’s Day!! Season two of the “Porsha4real” Podcast will be back this month !!! Catch up on the Season One link in my Bio!!🙌🏾🔥 My Village is filled with my besties My Magnificent sister:@lodwill -My Loving Fierce Mother @msdianeofficial 😘.’ Porsha captioned her post.

RELATED:Porsha Williams’ Daughter, Pilar Jhena Is Glowing In This Amazing Versace Outfit

Someone said: ‘Porsha has the best looking mom in entertainment period,’ and one other follower said: ‘Miss Diane looks beautiful.’

A commenter said: ‘Lawd Your Momma is fine, fine 🔥’ and one other follower said: ‘Look at your mom!!!! She looks about 35 years old!! 😍’

RELATED:Porsha Williams And Eva Marcille’s Drama Has Caused Their RHOA Co-Stars To Take Sides – Source Says The Cast Is Now Divided!

One other follower said: ‘They should give you your own show lol 😂’ and one other follower said: ‘Beauty runs deep in your family, bae.’

She also posted the following message: ‘Happy International Women’s day!’ Love yourself and those strong women around you because we are the shhh! 📸 @sterlingpics @kendrickkenbeauty @bperryhair.’

One fan said: ‘Happy International Women’s Day! You are such a boss & so inspiring. Much love you to you ❤️ #PursuitofPorsha 🥰’ and a commenter said: ‘Porsha!!! Girl, you are becoming one of my favorites every day! Love your personality! 👏🙌’

Porsha Williams tells her fans and followers that life is like a game of chess. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Life is like a game of chess. To win, you have to make a move. Knowing which move to make comes with IN-SIGHT

and knowledge,’ she wrote among others.

Porsha Williams revealed that her sister, Lauren Williams has a new episode of her podcast out. Check it out.

Advertisement

Porsha is living her best life these days.