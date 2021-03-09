Polkadot to Deploy Common Good Parachain “Statemint” By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

Polkadot to Deploy Common Good Parachain “Statemint”

  • Polkadot network will employ Statemint, a generic assets parachain.
  • This will enhance user experience while offering lower fees as compared to other existing solutions.
  • Statemint is one of the first common-good chains.

Polkadot is set to employ one of the first common-good parachains known as Statemint on its network. Statemint’s main goal for the parachain is to provide efficient functionality for deploying assets.

The assets are deployed from tokenized artwork to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the Polkadot network. As such, the advanced technological infrastructure offers an enhanced experience for the Polkadot network mainstream users.

Adding on to the advantages, Statemint presents lower fees to all Polkadot network users as compared to other existing solutions.

The generic assets parachain is going to be developed by Parity Technologies, a software company.

Polkadot, in most cases, uses an on-chain auction where parachain teams — or perhaps even chains themselves — bid by expressing their willingness to lock up (bond) DOT tokens for the duration of the parachain slot’s lease.

However, Polkadot expresses that,

“The auction mechanism doesn’t work effectively for all parachains, for example, those that could be considered as common goods.”

The parachains that are granted slots via governance, known as common-good parachains, provide core functionality that would be susceptible to the free-rider problem if left to the auction market dynamics.

Polkadot’s and Kusama’s on-chain governance can grant parachain slots by public referendum, instead of determining the slot winner via its auction mechanism.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR