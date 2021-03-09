Police hunt driver who allegedly hit six-year-old boy in Epping

The boy had left a car which was parked along Brush Road in Epping when a white Nissan Patrol drove past and allegedly struck him about 8.30pm yesterday.

The male driver of the car stopped at the scene and provided his details, but left before police arrived.

Police later discovered his personal details were “incorrect” and the NSW registration plate attached to the car belonged to another vehicle.

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a six-year-old boy and provided fake contact details before leaving the scene. (Victoria Police)

“It is believed the boy walked to the front of the vehicle and onto the road when a white Nissan Patrol, bearing NSW registration plates DCA86E, drove past the parked vehicle and allegedly struck the boy,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Checks have since revealed the registration plates attached to the Nissan Patrol at the time of the incident belong to a different vehicle.

“Enquiries have also revealed the personal details provided at the scene by the driver of the Nissan Patrol were incorrect.”

The boy, from Epping, was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.

The male driver is Caucasian in appearance, in his late 20s, with scruffy hair and a short beard.

Investigators have released an image of the Nissan Patrol which has two large round lights attached to its bonnet.