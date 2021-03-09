Piers Morgan Quits TV Show as He Faces Investigation Over Insensitive Comments About Meghan Markle

WENN

The former CNN member leaves ‘Good Morning Britain’ after TV bosses announced they’re launching investigation into his insensitive remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz –

Outspoken TV newsman Piers Morgan has quit hit breakfast show “Good Morning Britain” after upsetting viewers with his comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health.

The former CNN regular stormed off the show on Tuesday (09Mar21) after he was attacked for being insensitive about remarks Duchess Meghan had made to Oprah Winfrey during a candid TV interview, which aired in the U.K. on Monday night.

And just minutes after the U.K.’s media regulators at Ofcom announced they would be investigating Morgan, his bosses at ITV revealed Piers was leaving “Good Morning Britain”.

A network spokeswoman says, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan’s comments about the troubled royal drew more than 41,000 complaints, according to Ofcom officials, who will continue to investigate claims “Good Morning Britain” broke broadcasting rules on harm and offence.

Morgan upset viewers when he explained he did not believe the Duchess when she told Winfrey she felt suicidal during media attacks linked to her mixed race shortly after becoming pregnant with her first child, Archie.

During the interview, which first aired in the U.S. on Sunday night, the Duchess explained the media intrusion was so bad that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Morgan responded on Monday by stating, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

His co-presenter, Susanna Reid, immediately rebuked him.

Before storming off Tuesday’s show, he tried to clarify his previous statements, explaining, “When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing. I still don’t believe what Meghan Markle says generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. Every time.”

“And if they belong to an institution like the royal family, they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal. I am not in her mind and that is for her to say.”

He was later taken to task by colleague Alex Beresford, who said, “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen.”

Calling his comments during Monday’s show “incredibly hard to watch,” Beresford added, “He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”