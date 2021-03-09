Piers Morgan Addresses His ‘Good Morning Britain’ Exit Following Meghan Markle Criticism

WENN/Avalon/John Rainford

Piers Morgan has broken his silence on his “Good Morning Britain” exit. The British TV personality took to his Twitter account to share with his 7.8 million followers that his late manager most likely would applaud him over his decision.

“Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight,” Piers wrote on the blue bird app on Tuesday, March 9 alongside a throwback picture of them together. “He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing.”

Piers Morgan believed his late manager would approve of his ‘GMB’ exit.

ITV announced that Piers left the show after the U.K.’s media regulators at Ofcom announced they would be investigating Piers over his offensive remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health. “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” ITV shared in a statement.

Prior to this, Piers made headlines after he abruptly left the set of the popular morning talk show while on air following a heated discussion with co-host Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle. In the episode, the co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey when Alex accused Piers of having a vendetta against the Duchess of Sussex because she cut him off after being engaged to Prince Harry.

“I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing, but do you know what? Siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Prince Harry in this situation,” said Alex. “He walked behind his mother’s coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe. That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life. So I think that we all need to take a step back.”

The former weather presenter went on to say to Piers, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program. A number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

The remarks didn’t sit well with Piers as he got up and left the set. “OK. I’m done with this. Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me mate, but not on my own show,” so he told Alex. Piers did return minutes later and admitted that he and his colleague needed to work through any issues they have civilly for the sake of the show.