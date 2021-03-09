PayPal purchases digital asset security firm Curv By Cointelegraph

PayPal purchases digital asset security firm Curv
Payments giant PayPal has acquired Israel-based digital asset security firm Curv for an undisclosed amount.
According to PayPal, the firm purchased Curv as part of its initiative to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The platform said it plans to complete the acquisition before the third quarter of 2021, but did not disclose the purchase amount. Israel-based media outlet Calcalist said last week that Curv may have sold for between $200 million and $300 million, with CNBC reporting on Monday that “The deal is worth less than $200 million.”
