Patrick Peterson: Future with Cardinals ‘out of my control’

Patrick Peterson is set to enter free agency next week, and the five-time All-Pro still does not know if he will be continuing his career in Arizona or getting a new start elsewhere. The star cornerback previously denied rumors that he and the Cardinals had mutually agreed to part ways, but he told USA Today that he has not discussed a new possible deal with his long-time team.

“I know that I will be playing football for someone if it’s the Cardinals or someone else,” Peterson said. “I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”

Peterson has spent his whole career in Arizona after being drafted by the Cardinals with the fifth pick in the 2011 draft, so he certainly could be interested in remaining with the team he has spent a decade playing for.

However, it is also possible that Peterson or the Cardinals (or both) are interested in moving on. While Peterson has put together a Hall of Fame-level career over the course of 10 seasons, some feel his best days are behind him. And while the Cardinals have a promising young quarterback in Kyler Murray, Peterson may be in a win-now mode that might make joining a contender a more attractive prospect.