Palace Silent as Meghan and Harry’s Interview Dominates U.K. News

“To hear someone talk about their suicidal thoughts and feelings, I think it’s so brave and so courageous,” Jonny Benjamin, an mental health advocate, said to the BBC. He added that had Meghan divulged another health condition, like cancer or dementia, she would not have been doubted.

Opposition lawmakers backed by racial equality activists have called the allegations of racism and prejudice distressing and said the claims should be investigated.

“Post-pandemic, post-Black Lives Matter, this is the time where we are challenging old systems, old structures,” Ateh Jewel, a journalist and diversity advocate, said on ITV’s morning news show, “Good Morning Britain.” “I believe Meghan when she says — and Prince Harry — when they talk about institutional racism, because I’ve experienced it.”

Meghan and Harry attracted their share of critics as well, with many decrying the interview as a self-serving assault on the royal family that could weaken the monarchy. “Harry is blowing up his family,” Zac Goldsmith, a Conservative official, wrote on Twitter. “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

Others questioned the newsworthiness of the interview, which has dominated discussion on both sides of the Atlantic since it was broadcast Sunday night in the U.S.

Defenders of the British tabloid press, which carried on a yearslong feud with the couple and which Harry has flatly called racist, also spoke out against what they viewed as an attack.

“The U.K. media is not bigoted and will not be swayed from its vital role holding the rich and powerful to account,” Ian Murray, executive of the Society of Editors, wrote in a statement. He added that it was “strange indeed” that the couple had taken issue with the British press for intrusions into private lives but opened up to the American media.