Packers don’t place franchise tag on Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones﻿

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is on track to become a free agent when the new NFL year opens next week.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and other outlets, the Packers did not place the franchise tag on Jones before Tuesday’s deadline. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, the Packers are trying to re-sign the one-time Pro Bowl ball-carrier before he can receive other offers.

It was reported weeks ago that the Packers preferred to re-sign Jones over fellow back Jamaal Williams, who is also set to hit free agency on March 17. That leaves 2020 rookie AJ Dillon as the best member of Green Bay’s backfield currently associated with the Packers unless they work something out with either Jones or Williams.

As noted by ESPN stats, Jones led the Packers this past season with 1,104 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. It’s widely assumed that salary-cap concerns will prevent Green Bay from retaining both Jones and Williams, and Rob Demovsky of ESPN added that Jones “became frustrated with the lack of guaranteed money that the Packers were offering” him late last season during contract discussions.

Unrestricted free agents such as Jones can start negotiating with other teams next Monday.