Orgeron responds to Husch Blackwell Report findings

A recent investigation into LSU’s handling of allegations of sexual assault and dating violence turned up some disturbing findings.

According to the Husch Blackwell Report, LSU deeply mishandled a pattern of “inappropriate behavior” with female students by former head football coach Les Miles, botched its response to dealing with sexual assault allegations made against players, and did not appropriately staff or fund its Title IX office.

In response, interim university president Tom Galligan proclaimed that changes to policies were coming, that he’d make necessary upgrades to the Title IX staff, and that he was suspending executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar without pay for 30 and 21 days, respectively.

Miles, who up until this week served as Kansas’ football coach, was let go by the school on Monday.

This week current LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron appeared on 104.5 ESPN’s “Off the Bench” and offered a reaction to everything that came out.