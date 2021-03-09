Orbimed Advisors increased stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc By Investing.com



Orbimed Advisors increased stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc



On the 17th of February, Orbimed Advisors bought 1.3 million Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) shares for $4.5 million at an average price of $3.50 per share.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc are down -20.00% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc increased to about 8.1 million shares with the purchase.

Orbimed Advisors first bought Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc stock in the first quarter of 2016.

Orbimed Advisors also owns Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:), Merck (MRK), Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) and Pfizer (NYSE:).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is its number thirty five position by number of shares and market value among biotechnology & life sciences stocks.

In contrast, Millennium Management reduced CRVS shares.