OpenSea collector ‘pulls the rug’ on NFTs to highlight arbitrary value By Cointelegraph

OpenSea collector ‘pulls the rug’ on NFTs to highlight arbitrary value
A crypto artist known as “Neitherconfirm” recently listed 26 nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, for sale on OpenSea’s digital marketplace. Things took an unexpected turn earlier Tuesday, however, after the artist changed the images associated with each token from computer-generated portraits into photos of literal carpets.
It’s a knowing comment on a DeFi token exit scam known as a ‘rugpull’ where a little known token suddenly collapses when liquidity disappears, metaphorically pulling the rug out from under victims’ feet.
